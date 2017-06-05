Tesla, Sunrun likely to resume Nevada rooftop solar sales

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) say they expect to resume selling rooftop panels in Nevada after the state legislature passed a bill reinstating the net metering policy abandoned 18 months ago.

The bill, which Gov. Sandoval likely will sign in the coming days, would require electric utilities to purchase excess power generated from their customers' rooftop solar installations at near the full retail rate, which would step down gradually as more and more households go solar.

Nevada's Public Utilities Commission ended its previous net metering policy at the end of 2015, moving households with solar panels to a less advantageous rate structure for power sold back to the utility, prompting RUN and TSLA subsidiary SolarCity to stop doing business in the state.