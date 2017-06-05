MLPs are optimistic but investors not so much, analyst says

Executives at energy MLPs are mostly optimistic about their growth prospects but investors do not share their enthusiasm, as the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP +0.1% ) trades at YTD lows, Mizuho analyst Brian Zarahn learned at an MLP investment conference in Orlando last week.

MLP management teams offered a relatively constructive view supported by rising U.S. volumes which are positive for cash flow growth, as well as producer drilling efficiencies and growing demand for petrochemicals, but investor optimism on 2018 will wane if oil prices remain below $50/bbl, Zarahn says.

Finally, heavy competition in the Permian Basin could lower returns for winning projects and pose pricing pressure for incumbent crude pipelines, according to Zarahn, who prefers exposure to diversified, integrated midstream MLPs such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

ETFs: AMLP, AMJ, KYN, YMLP, TYG, KYE, SRV, CEM, MLPI, NML, FEN, NTG, KMF, MLPA, EMLP, FMO, AMZA, FEI, JMF, SRF, CBA, MLPG, MLPN, GMZ, MLPX, GER, EMO, MLPY, TTP, CTR, MLPS, CEN, ZMLP, SMM, DSE, FPL, AMU, MIE, YMLI, MLPJ, JMLP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPC, IMLP