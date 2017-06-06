More nations sever ties with Qatar

President Trump wants to "de-escalate" the growing rift between energy-rich Gulf allies after Saudi Arabia led a drive to isolate Qatar by cutting off border crossings, ending banking ties and ordering its citizens out of the country.

Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives have also joined the coordinated move, accusing Qatar of supporting terror groups, from proxies of Iran to Islamic State.

Crude futures -0.4% to $47.21/bbl.

