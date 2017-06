Pacific Crest's Brad Erickson lifts his "bull case scenario" to $439 on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of the Model 3 launch.

The analyst believes downside risk in the near term is subdued due to "already-low" expectations on 2017 Model 3 deliveries and demand.

The base rating on Tesla from Pac Crest remains at Sector Weight on its view that profitability is likely to underwhelm.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Tesla: 7 Buys, 11 Holds, 6 Sells.

Source: Bloomberg