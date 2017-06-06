Weak Canadian dollar impacts Michaels Companies

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) says a drop in customer average ticket led to a 1.2% decrease in comparable sales during Q1. Analyst expected a fall of 0.5%.

Gross profit increased 30 bps to 40.4% of sales during the quarter.

SG&A expenses increased 70 bps to 28.3% of sales.

Operating income fell 50 bps to 12.0% of SALES.

The retail paid an effective tax rate of 33.7% in Q1. vs. 37.2% a year ago.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was up 4.2% Y/Y to $1.102B.

"We continue to believe that top-line trends will improve in the second half as we anniversary the 2016 coloring headwind, disruption created from store layout changes made in the third quarter last year, and the U.S. elections. However, the value of the Canadian dollar has weakened since we established our prior outlook, and we have adjusted our fiscal 2017 full year guidance to reflect our expectation this currency trend continues," updates CEO Chuck Rubin.

Michaels sets guidance at full-year sales growth of 2.2% to 3.7% and EPS of $2.03 to $2.15.

Previously: The Michaels Companies misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (June 6)