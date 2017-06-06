G-III Apparel raises FY2018 guidance

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports net sales rose 16% in Q1 as wholesale business continues its strong growth and demonstrates the power of brand portfolio.

Gross margin rate improved 200 bps to 38.2%.

SG&A expense rate grew 380 bps to 37.3%.

Inventory +9.7% to $445.97M.

Q2 Guidance: Net sales: ~$520M; Net loss: $15M to $20M; Diluted EPS: -$0.30 to -$0.40; Adjusted EPS: -$0.24 to -$0.34.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: ~$2.76B; D&A: $39M; Interest and financing charges, net: $51M; Income tax expense: $23M to $27M; Net income: $52M to $57M; Diluted EPS: $1.04 to $1.14; Adjusted net income: ~$60M to $65M; Adjusted EPS: $1.20 to $1.30; Adjusted EBITDA: $178M to $186M.