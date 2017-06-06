SemGroup to buy Houston oil terminal in ~$2.1B cash and stock deal

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) agrees to acquire Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Co. from investment funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners for at least $2.1B in cash and stock.

SEMG will make two payments: $1.5B at closing, including $785M in debt, plus issuance of $300M-$400M in common shares to Alinda at $32.30/share, then an additional $600M paid in cash before the end of 2018.

Houston Fuel Oil Terminal is one of the largest oil terminals in the U.S., comprising a 16.8M-bbl terminal on the Gulf coast with pipeline connectivity to the local refining complex, deep water marine access and inbound pipeline, and rail and truck receipt capabilities from all major producing basins.

SEMG also reaffirms previously announced 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $270M-$310M and Q4 run rate of $325M-$340M on its existing business.