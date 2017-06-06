SecureWorks beats revenue, issues mixed guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Q1 report missed EPS but beat revenue estimates. Monthly recurring revenue, which represents monthly subscription contract value including backlog, was up 10.4% to $31.9M. Other key metrics include 55.8% gross margin, $9.4M operating loss, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.4M.

Q2 guidance includes revenue of $113M-$114M, which comes in below the consensus estimate of $114.04M. Loss per share is expected between $0.08-$0.09, which comes in above the $0.06 consensus.

FY18 guidance includes $460M to $465M in revenue, mostly above the $461.84M consensus, and loss per share of $0.30 to $0.33 compared to a consensus estimate of $0.19. Monthly recurring revenue expected to fall between $34.4M and $36.4M by the end of the fourth quarter.

SecureWorks shares are flat premarket.

Press release

Previously: SecureWorks misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (June 6)