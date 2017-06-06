Futures dip on geopolitical worries

Rising tensions in the Middle East, the impending testimony of James Comey, British elections and an ECB meeting this week, all seem to be taking their toll on equities, oil and the dollar.

While U.S. stock index futures are down about 0.2% , gold and other safety plays are finding buyers, as investors focus on geopolitical concerns.

Oil is 0.3% lower at $47.26/bbl, gold is 0.9% higher at $1295/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.15%.

