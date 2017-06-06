Canadian Solar +1.6% after Q1 beat; solar shipments exceed guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +1.6% premarket after beating estimates on Q1 earnings and revenues, and exceeding guidance on solar shipments.

CSIQ reports Q1 solar module shipments were 1,480 MW, far better than company guidance of 1,150-1,200 MW but below 1,612 MW in Q4 2016.

Q1 gross margin was 13.5%, compared to 13.9% (excluding the AD/CVD true-up provision of $44.1M) or 7.3% (including the AD/CVD true-up provision) in Q4; Q1 guidance was 13%-15%.

For Q2, CSIQ sees total solar module shipments of 1,530-1,580 MW, and says it is enjoying "overwhelming demand" for its solar modules in China and "healthy" demand in the U.S., Europe and Japan; Q2 gross margin is forecast at 13%-15%, with revenues of $615M-$635M.

CSIQ expects its total worldwide module manufacturing capacity will exceed 7.0 GW by year-end 2017.