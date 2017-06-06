Synnex acquires Westcon-Comstor Americas business for $600M

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) announces the acquisition of Datatec’s Westcon-Cormstor Americas business and a minority stake in the EMEA and APAC businesses. Last fiscal year, Westcon Americas generated $2.2B in revenue and $89M in EBITDA.

Synnex will pay $500M in stock plus $100M in cash at closing, though there’s an option to pay all cash depending on the share price at closing. The 10% ownership stake in the Westcon EMEA and APAC businesses will cost $30M. Datatec is eligible for up to $200M in financial milestone payments through February of next year.

Transaction expected to close in Q3. Synnex expects its Q2 results to come in above the previous guidance of $3.575B-$3.775B in revenue and $1.70-$1.78 EPS.