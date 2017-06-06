CEL-SCI submits FDA response for its Phase 3 head and neck cancer trial

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEMKT:CVM) announces that it has responded to the FDA's most recent communication about the clinical hold imposed on the Company’s Phase 3 head and neck cancer study with Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin).

The hold issues addressed in the FDA communication were that the study’s Investigator Brochure (IB) and the “Dear Investigator” letter need to be revised. CEL-SCI has revised the documents as directed by the agency and expects the hold to be lifted.

928 patients have been enrolled, treated, and are now being followed for study’s primary endpoint.

The study endpoint is a 10% increase in overall survival of patients between the two main groups receiving the Multikine treatment regimen.