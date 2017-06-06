Viking's VK2809 shows treatment effect in NASH in preclinical testing; shares ahead 13% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 13% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of encouraging preclinical results for NASH candidate VK2809.

In a mouse model of diet-induced NASH, treatment with orally available VK2809 for eight weeks resulted in statistically significant improvements in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS), liver collagen content and liver fibrosis compared to controls. The company says this is the first evidence of a thyromimetic agent demonstrating histologic benefits in a NASH model. It plans to continue development.

Specific treatment effects included a 70% reduction in liver triglyceride, a 65% reduction in liver cholesterol and a 50% drop in fibrosis, versus active control.

VK2809 is an orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor. It belongs to a family of novel prodrugs which are cleaved in vivo to release potent thyromimetics (producing effects similar to thyroid hormones).

