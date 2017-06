Francesca's lower on earnings miss

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) reports comparable sales declined 5% in Q1 due to a decrease in boutique traffic and conversion rates.

Merchandise category sales: Apparel: $60.01M (+6%); Jewelry: $23.77M (-1%); Accessories: $13.98M (-4%); Gifts: $11.12M (-2%).

Gross margin rate down 110 bps to 45.2%.

SG&A expense rate rose 280 bps to 38.3%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 390 bps to 6.9%.

Inventory -31.37% Y/Y to $31.37M.

Boutique count +42 Y/Y to 679.

Q2 Guidance: Net sales: $120M to $124M; Comparable sales: -3% to +1%; EPS: $0.13 to $0.18.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $518M to $537M; Comparable-store sales: -2% to +2%; EPS: $1.07 to $1.17; Shares outstanding: 36.8M; Tax rate: 38%; Capital expenditure: $28M to $33M; New boutiques: ~60 to 65.