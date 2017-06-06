Casey's General Stores falls after soft earnings

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) trades lower after FQ4 results disappoint.

Same-store grocery sales were down 0.5% during the quarter to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.4% gain. Grocey margin was 31.1%.

Same-store gallons sold fell 0.5% vs. +1.4% expected. Fuel margin was 7.8%.

Casey's sets FY18 Guidance for same-store fuel gallons sold growth of 1.0% to 2.0% with an average margin of $0.18 to $0.20. per gallon. The company also sees increasing same-store grocery and other merchandise sales at a 2.0% to 4.0% pave with average margin of 31.0% to 32.0%.

