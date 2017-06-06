Ladenburg likes Catalyst Bio, sees 163% upside; shares ahead 9% premarket

Nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) perks up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of an upgrade to Buy with an $11 (163% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Analyst Kevin DeGeeter bases his bullish view on prospects for the company's subcutaneous formulations of Factor VIIa and Factor IX for hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients who are not suitable for alternative prophylaxis approaches. He forecasts peak annual sales of $245M and $425M, respectively.

Key upcoming catalysts: presentation of interim Phase 1/2 data on Factor IX SQ in Q4 and the initiation of a Phase 2/3 trial of Factor VIIa SQ.