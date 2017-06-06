Southern’s Kemper plant, already billions over budget, sees major new delay

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) suffers another setback at its Kemper County power plant in Mississippi, saying it needs to redesign and replace a critical component to achieve "long-term sustained operations" that will require another 18-24 months of related engineering and construction.

The clean-coal plant has been plagued with leaks and other problems since equipment testing began last year, and a new SEC filing says the leaks will require the “redesign and eventual replacement of the syngas cooler super-heaters sooner than originally expected."

SO's Mississippi Power unit, which is building the facility, says it has spent $7.5B on the plant, coal mines and pipelines to carry captured carbon dioxide to oil companies, which would pump it underground to extract more crude oil from wells; in 2010, the facility was forecast to cost $3B to build.

SO has not provided an estimate of how much the new changes will cost.