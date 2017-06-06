Mnuchin ally Otting nominated for OCC chief

via FT

A former banker at Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp, and CEO of OneWest when Steven Mnuchin was chairman, Joseph Otting is Trump's pick to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Compass Point's Isaac Boltansky says to expect in Otting "a reliable ally" for the Treasury Secretary and "a steady proponent for bank deregulation."

"Personnel is policy," says Citizens Financial CEO Bruce van Saun, expecting a "more balanced" view of bank supervision than from the previous administration.

Certainly Otting's pick, along with those names being floated for vacancies at the Fed, suggest things on the financial regulatory front are about to get easier.

