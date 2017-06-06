REITWeek gets underway in NYC - continuing coverage

The next two days will be filled with presentations, roundtables, and networking at NAREIT's REITWeek.

Early presenters today include American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG), Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), TIER REIT (NASDAQ:TIER), Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR), Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG), DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), EastGroup (NYSE:EGP), and Gramercy Property (NYSE:GPT).

10:10 AM ET: "Investors are still underweight in industrial on a global basis," says Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) CEO Gordan DuGan (presentation slides). His comments are of particular interest to industrial REIT investors (STAG, PLD, FR, LPT, DCT come to mind) as some froth has been noted in the space due to the rise of Amazon, and the related growing importance of warehouse space.

12:21 PM ET: Kimco (NYSE:KIM) is higher by 1.8% after management says the dividend (6.15% yield) is as safe as it's ever going to be. There have been "very few" rent reduction requests, and what there's been has come from struggling retailers. Redevelopments, says CFO Glenn Cohen, are clearly the best use of capital.

2:10 PM ET: "This is part of the retail cycle; it is not a new paradigm," says Tanger Factor (SKT -0.5% ) CEO Steven Tanger, speaking about the supposed death of malls.

Day 2 is underway

9:00 AM ET: "Store closing are opportunities to reduce dependence on categories that are too large," says CBL & Associates CEO Stephen Lebovitz. Thus far this year, investors in CBL and a number of other mall/shopping center names are seeing everything except the opportunities. CBL is down 32% YTD.

Catching up to some quotes from yesterday's afternoon action, Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) CEO James Connor said "We're very early in the e-commerce game. Virtually no industry will be untouched by e-commerce." Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) CEO Don Wood: "Leverage has moved from landlord to tenant."

11:20 AM ET: "We expect to announce full replacement of empty department stores by the fall," says PREIT (PEI +3.3% ) CEO Joseph Coradino.

Perhaps it's the calming words of most of the retail landlords presenting, or perhaps it's just markets being markets, but mall and shopping center names are decided outliers to the upside in the REIT sector today. Along with PREIT, GGP (GGP +3.7% ), Kimco (KIM +3% ), Macerich (MAC +2.2% ), Taubman (TCO +2.6% ), DDR (DDR +4.6% ), Tanger Factory (SKT +2.3% ).

