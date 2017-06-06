Repsol makes 2T cf gas discovery off Trinidad and Tobago

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) says it has uncovered its largest volume of gas in five years, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Repsol estimates the discovery comprises 2T cf of gas in place and calls it the most significant in a decade for the country.

The discoveries were made in two wells located in the East Block within the Columbus Basin east of the island of Trinidad at a depth of 492 ft.

Repsol owns a 30% stake in the exploration consortium as well as the recently authorized Angelin project; BP holds 70% stakes in both ventures.