NII Holdings +74% on Nextel Brazil deal with AINMT

Wireless services firm NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) is up 74% premarket after word that AINMT will pay $50M for a 30% stake in Nextel Brazil, along with an option for more.

The arrangement for the two to jointly own and operate the Nextel Holdings parent unit has an option for AINMT -- parent of Norway's Ice network -- to invest an extra $150M to end up with a 60% controlling stake. If it does, NII would contribute capital and retain a 40% stake.

AINMT will fund the initial $50M investment with a share issuance of $50M-$75M, fully underwritten at 110 Norwegian kroner/share.