Heineken and Molson Coors in Sol pact

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) announce they have signed a 10-year import agreement covering the distribution of the Sol brand in the U.S. by Molson.

Sol will continue to be brewed in Mexico by Heineken.

The beer giants say that the agreement offers both brewers an opportunity to focus on key areas of growth within each of their portfolios, while increasing attention and investment toward market opportunities within North America.

"As far as Mexican beers go, Heineken USA is fantastically positioned with two strong brands in Dos Equis and Tecate. This effort helps focus our current portfolio, while accelerating Sol in the short and long-term," notes a top Heineken exec.

"Given the steady growth of the Mexican import segment in the US over the past few years, the addition of Sol represents a key addition to our portfolio," says Molson CEO Mark Hunter.

Financial terms of the arrangement weren't disclosed.

