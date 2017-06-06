FoxNext buying 'Avatar' mobile game maker Aftershock

FoxNext, the unit of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.3% , FOXA +0.4% ), is jumping into mobile games with an acquisition of Aftershock, maker of a planned game based on the blockbuster film Avatar and its upcoming franchise.

Aftershock is the remnant of a plan for publisher Kabam to break into parts for sale; other assets in Vancouver were sold to South Korea's Netmarble for $800M.

The move (at a likely transaction cost around $100M) makes the Avatar game an in-house production alongside plans for up to four sequels over the next eight years to the 2009 film, which is still the all-time worldwide box-office champion with $2.788B in grosses.