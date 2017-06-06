Stocks slip, gold gains in early trading

Stocks open lower, following most global markets, as investors exercise caution amid geopolitical uncertainties; S&P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Several notable events will occur on Thursday, including the U.K. general election, the European Central Bank decision, and former FBI director Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -1.1% , France's CAC -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.9% but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

But stocks have remained steady, and Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, says "It's hard to figure out what exactly would put a dent on this market. Things haven't been going too well, but sentiment data has been strong."

U.S. Treasury prices are higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 4 bps to 2.14%, its lowest level since the first few days following the presidential election.

Gold +1.1% to $1,296.40/oz., the highest in seven weeks, while U.S. crude oil -0.5% at $47.16/bbl.

Still ahead: job openings/labor turnover survey