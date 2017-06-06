Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales top $13B in Q1

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings are up 58% in Q1 compared to the prior year’s quarter, according to SEMI. The $13.1B also represent a 14% growth in the preceding quarter.

Korea has replaced Taiwan as the largest semiconductor equipment market. Billings in Korea were $3.53B in the quarter, up a whopping 110% on the prior year. Taiwan’s billings increased a hearty 84% to $3.48B but dropped 16% from Q4.

Compared to Q4, China had the largest billings growth with a 74% jump to $2.01B, which was enough to earn the market the third place spot.

Rounding out the market billings: North America: $1.27B (+3% on the quarter); Japan: $1.25B (+19%); Europe: $920M (-1%).