Eiger completes enrollment in mid-stage study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia; shares up 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +2.2% ) heads north on increased volume in response to its announcement that enrollment has been completed in its Phase 2 multiple-ascending dose study assessing subcutaneous exendin 9-39 for the treatment of post-bariatric surgery patients who are experiencing dangerously low postprandial blood glucose levels (post-bariatric hypoglycemia or PBH).

Results from 19 of 20 patients will be presented on June 11th at the American Diabetes Association meeting in San Diego.

About 200K Americans undergo bariatric surgery each year as a way to fight obesity. PBH occurs in 30K (~15%) cases.

Exendin 9-39 is a peptide the selectively targets and blocks GLP-1 receptors which normalizes insulin secretion by the pancreas and reduces PBH.