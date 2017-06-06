FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index ETF (SKOR) May Summary

April monthly performance was: +1.04%

AUM of $40.7M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -16%

$0.10 in dividends were paid in April

Top 10 Holdings as of 4/28/2017: Jpmorgan Chase 3.375% (JPM23A): 1.30398%, Goldman Sachs Grp 3.625% (GS23): 1.28668%, General Mtrs Finl Co 4.375% (GM/21): 1.04913%, Bk Amer 3.3% (BAC23): 1.0129%, Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Grp 2.95% (MTU21): 1.01013%, Celgene 2.25%, Morgan Stanley 2.625% (MS21G): 0.9936%, Pnc Fdg 3.3% (PNC/22): 0.98301%, Verizon Comms 5.15% (VZ23): 0.96495%, Abbott Labs 2.55% (ABT22): 0.96101%