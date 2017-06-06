Cryptocurrencies top $100B market cap

The break above the 12-digit threshold is largely attributable to bitcoin, which has been on a tear lately.

It's more than tripled in 2017, and rose nearly 13% today to a record $2,903.42, bringing its market cap to $46.68B.

According to CoinDesk, there are more than 800 cryptocurrencies, but most of them are thinly traded and have market caps under $1M. Only eight cryptocurrencies are worth more than $1B.

