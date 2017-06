Zion Oil & Gas (ZN +13.8% ) jumps on news that it had begun drilling a deep well onshore Israel in the Jezreel Valley, with plans to drill multiple wells from the pad site depending on results.

ZN says it expects to drill through at least four different geological strata with oil and gas potential.

Although ZN’s 99K-acre license is onshore, the company notes it is entirely within the Levant Basin, which contains as much as 6.6M barrels of oil remaining to be found in the offshore portion.