Jefferies boosts Nintendo target on Switch bullishness

Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) success with the new Switch console may outdo earnings from its popular Wii, Jefferies says in a note where it boosted its price target on the game maker.

Analyst Atul Goyal reiterated a Buy rating and raised Nintendo's target to ¥57,500 from ¥39,200, implying 66% upside from today's price (shares are up 0.2% in Tokyo).

Sharea are up 1.6% in early U.S. trading.

"Switch has turned out to be a stealth hit and is positioned to drive Wii-type software sales and profits cycle," Goyal writes. "Switch's appeal to core-gamers (vs. Wii to casual gamers) is likely to drive higher attach-rate and higher earnings than Wii-era."

The 12 months following the Wii's launch drove a 300% increase in Nintendo's Japanese shares, Goyal notes.