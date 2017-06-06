Kinder Morgan considering Canadian dollar bond sale for Trans Mountain

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.8% ) says it may issue its first Canadian dollar bonds next year to replace its existing funding for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Kinder Morgan Canada, which received a BBB investment-grade credit rating from S&P last week, will look to strategically replace its C$4B (US$3B) construction credit facility after work begins in September, but likely not until at least 2018, VP of finance and investor relations David Michels tells Bloomberg.

“We’re confident that [Trans Mountain] will proceed, and we’re confident it will proceed on budget and on time,” Michels says, even though two political parties in British Columbia that oppose the pipeline have struck an alliance to form a new provincial government.