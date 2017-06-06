Winnebago and Thor jump as RV demand picks up

The latest issue of Black Book Market Insights contains an update on the recreational vehicles market.

"Summer has finally arrived, and retail sales remain strong. Towable sales at auction set yet another record last month, and although Motor Home values declined a bit, they are still up from two months ago if you eliminate the unexpected price spike which occurred last month. Auction volume (and conversion rates) continue to be high, increasing for the past several months, which indicates a strong demand for quality used units from RV dealers."

Motor home stats: Average selling price up 2% Y/Y to $41,149. Auction volume +20% M/M.

The read on demand bodes well for Winnebago (WGO +4.5% ) looking ahead. As for today, shares of WGO are following Thor Industries (THO +10.5% ) higher off that firm's strong earnings report.

Full Black Book report (.pdf)