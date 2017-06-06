AMD shares up 6.6% on cryptocurrency demands, iMac inclusion

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is benefitting from the continued popularity of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin because currency “miners” can use the company’s powerful graphic cards as a way to “mine” for coins.

AMD graphics cards in the RX 500 series, which launched in April, are sold out at many online retailers due to the cryptocurrency demand. Bitcoin is up 160% this year.

AMD is also benefitting from Apple’s announcement yesterday that the Vega graphics processors will appear in the new and revamped iMac line.

The inclusion of Vega is notable because Apple traditionally used integrated graphics and is now stepping towards dedicated graphics likely as a way to boost its virtual reality efforts.