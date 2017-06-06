Department store stocks rattled as Macy's talks shop

There's some very anxious trading in the department store sector as Macy's (M -4.7%) holds its analyst day event.
In early comments, Macy's execs issued a warning on margins, but also backed prior guidance. Seeking Alpha is monitoring the event and will post fresh updates here.
Macy's Investor Meeting webcast
Movers: J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) -3.5%, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) -3.6%, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) -4.3%, Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) -5.9%, Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) -3.4%, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) -1.5%.
Update: Macy's CFO Karen Hoguet says Q2 gross margin rate is running a full percentage point below last year's level. The company is using cost-cutting measures, a merchandise re-alignment strategy and increased focus on the BackStage business in an effort to hold the bottom line.
