Department store stocks rattled as Macy's talks shop

There's some very anxious trading in the department store sector as Macy's (M -4.7% ) holds its analyst day event.

In early comments, Macy's execs issued a warning on margins, but also backed prior guidance. Seeking Alpha is monitoring the event and will post fresh updates here.

Macy's Investor Meeting webcast

Movers: J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) -3.5% , Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) -3.6% , Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) -4.3% , Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) -5.9% , Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) -3.4% , Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) -1.5% .

Update: Macy's CFO Karen Hoguet says Q2 gross margin rate is running a full percentage point below last year's level. The company is using cost-cutting measures, a merchandise re-alignment strategy and increased focus on the BackStage business in an effort to hold the bottom line.