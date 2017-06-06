Pandora returning gains fueled by Verizon investment chatter

Pandora Media (P -6% ) is giving back gains fueled yesterday by the prospect of a $100M investment from Verizon (NYSE:VZ), as analysts weigh in on prospects.

The stock rose 1.9% yesterday on a report that the Verizon investment could come if Pandora didn't arrange its own outright sale to Sirius XM (SIRI -1.1% ).

Macquarie has reiterated its Hold rating and an $11 price target, implying 16% upside from yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, Wedbush's Michael Pachter is skeptical of a Verizon deal at all. "I don’t think it’s accurate; think SIRI makes much more sense, don’t see a fit with VZ at all," he told Benzinga.