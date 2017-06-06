Tribeca Fund targets BHP's board for overhaul

BHP's (BHP +0.3% ) board is being targeted for an overhaul by Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund, opening a potential new front in the activist campaign against the company.

The Sydney-based hedge fund, which has joined Elliott Management in calling for strategic changes at BHP, believes 5-6 members of the 11-person board need to be replaced, portfolio manager Craig Evans tells Bloomberg.

Tribeca would have sufficient support from fellow investors to seek a vote on the replacement of existing board members with alternative candidates, Evans says, but “we would prefer to not need to go down that path.”