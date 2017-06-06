Boston Omaha files for IPO

Billboard operator Boston Omaha (OTCQX:BOMN) plans to offer 5.5M shares in a range of $12 to $14. The company will bring in $71.5M at the mid-point of the range.

SEC form S-1 dive: "Our objective is to grow intrinsic value per share at an attractive rate by retaining capital to reinvest in the productive capabilities of our current subsidiaries, make opportunistic investments, and/or invest in new, anticipated durable earnings streams. Each of these options for capital will be compared to one another on a regular basis, and capital will be deployed according to our management’s judgment as to where it believes allocated capital has the potential to achieve the best return."