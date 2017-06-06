Rio Tinto, China Minmetals move toward exploration collaboration

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.8% ) and China Minmetals sign a Heads of Agreement to discuss opportunities for potential collaboration in mineral exploration, and plan to establish joint teams to identify exploration targets.

Minmetals, one of the largest metals and minerals trading companies in the world and the largest iron and steel trader in China, is "rapidly becoming an important player in the global mining industry," Rio says.

Separately, Rio unveils a plan to lower its gross debt by $781M through cash tender offers in four tranches as part of its ongoing capital management plan.