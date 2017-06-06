CSPi joins forces with Radarservices to expand security services portfolio

CSPi (CSPI -1.2% ) announces the addition of RadarServices solutions and managed security services to its portfolio in the UK market.

The partnership offers customers an easy path to Security Operations Center (SOC) compliance.

“We are excited to have RadarServices’ robust IT Security Monitory solutions as part of our portfolio, and we are confident that our customers will share our excitement. European developed technology is strongly needed in the UK and all over Europe as a counterpart in our US-dominated market. This is demonstrated by the strong market demand and rapid growth of RadarServices. We are proud to bring RadarServices to the UK,” said Wolfgang Schlegel, Managing Director of CSPi.

Press Release