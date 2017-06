New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) dropped by about 4% from its intra-day high after The Street Sweeper issued a short report on the company.

"NBEV margins and cash flow to sales ratios are terrible," maintains the firm.

"We’re not saying this is one of the worst companies we’ve ever covered. The product category is appealing, though healthy drinks may be a fad and huge names are slurping up shelf space. But the market hasn’t priced in the risk," reads the concluding shot from SS.