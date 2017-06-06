Trump administration considers seismic surveys for Atlantic drilling

The Trump administration is proposing the use of seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean floor, a reversal from Obama-era policies.

The NOAA Fisheries service says it is seeking comments on proposals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act for five companies including Apache (APA +1.4% ) and BP (BP -0.2% ) to use air guns for seismic surveys in the mid-Atlantic; no surveys have been conducted in the region for at least 30 years.

Environmental groups and many east coast lawmakers oppose the surveys, complaining that noise from the air guns could injure marine life and harm commercial fishing and tourism.

