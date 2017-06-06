Investors giddy over bluebird bio, shares up almost 40% since last week

Normally, Phase 1 data won't move the needle much in a mid cap biotech, but bluebird bio (BLUE +12.2% ) is an exception. Shares are up almost 40% in four trading days stoked by positive early-stage data on anti-BCMA CAR-T candidate bb2121. The company is developing the immunotherapy to treat multiple myeloma with partner Celgene.

In a little over a month, there will be an FDA Ad Com review of Novartis' CAR-T candidate CTL019. A positive vote should propel all CAR-T developers.

