Bayer further reduces stake in spin-off Covestro

Prompted by the Monsanto transaction, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) continues to cut its stake in polymer supplier Covestro. It plans to reduce the value of its position by €1B via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure and by offering a €1B of bonds exchangeable into Covestro shares.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.

In addition, Bayer will deposit 8M Covestro shares in Bayer Pension Trust e. V. in the near future.

Over the medium term, Bayer intends to completely liquidate its position in the plastics maker.