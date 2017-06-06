Nomura: Broadcom losing interest in Toshiba Memory

Is Broadcom (AVGO +0.8% ) in or out of the driver's seat in the talks to acquire Toshiba Memory (TOSYY +3.1% )? The company no longer appears interested in buying Toshiba's NAND unit, Nomura's Romit Shah writes after an earlier meeting with CEO Hock Tan.

That follows reports that Toshiba was considering giving Broadcom exclusive talks to acquire the business (from Asahi), and that Western Digital (WDC +0.2% ) is offering to compromise on the need for a majority stake to get involved (from Nikkei).

High capital intensity and an unappealing cyclical nature of the NAND business makes a Broadcom acquisition complicated, Shah writes, though saying the company isn't confirming or denying its lack of interest. Shah boosted Nomura's price target to $275 from $260, implying 8.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating. (h/t: Bloomberg)

Nikkei says Western Digital will scrap plans to take majority control and try to make the unit a subsidiary, with an agreement to limit its stake to 19.9%.