Gold pushes to highest finish in seven months on safe-haven trade

Gold prices head for their highest finish since November, with analysts attributing at least some of the gains on safe-haven demand sparked by tensions in the Middle East; August gold currently +1% at $1,295.80/oz.; silver +0.7% at $17.70/oz.

With traders already favoring safety plays ahead of Thursday's U.K. election, European Central Bank announcement and former FBI director James Comey’s Senate testimony, “the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has taken this trade to another level altogether,” says ThinkMarkets chief analyst Naeem Aslam.

Citigroup analysts take it all in stride, reiterating its view that precious metals may see prices peak in the current quarter "absent a tail-risk event such as a non-Conservative majority [in the U.K.] prompting a safe-haven bid.”

Mining names populate the list of today's biggest gainers: IAG +8.8% , GSV +8.1% , HMY +7.3% , GFI +6.7% , BTG +6.2% , SBGL +6.2% , AGI +6% , AG +5.9% , NGD +5.9% , KGC +5.8% .

Also: ABX +3.6% , EGO +4.3% , GG +2.3% , NEM +2.2% , AEM +2.6% , WPM +2.8% .

