10-year Treasury yield carves out new 2017 low

Fixed-income players are looking past more strong economic data (record number of job openings), sending the 10-year Treasury yield down another 4.4 basis points to 2.14% - the lowest level since the day after the presidential election. TLT +0.65% , TBT -1.3%

Yield-starved financials are underperforming, with the XLF -0.55%

U.S. stock markets are edging into the red, and Europe today closed at almost a three-week low.

Macro events this week that may be driving some to safe-havens: ECB meeting, James Comey testimony, U.K. elections.