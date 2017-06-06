ESSA Pharma continues slide; shares down 36%

Buyers are nowhere to be found for thinly traded nano cap ESSA Pharma (EPIX -35.7% ). Shares have cratered over 60% in a week.

Yesterday, the company announced early-stage data on EPI-506 in 21 treatment-resistant prostate cancer patients at ASCO. The participants received orally available EPI-506 for an average of 87 days (21 days - 427 days). 81% (n=17/21) discontinued treatment due to progressive disease. Three of the four remaining patients have undergone prolonged treatment. PSA (prostate-specific antigen) declines of 4 - 29% were observed in the four at higher doses. Development continues.

#ASCO17