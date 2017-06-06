Fortis could top growth goal with new LNG and power projects, CEO says

Fortis (FTS +0.9% ) could beat its annual 5% growth target with new liquefied natural gas and power transmission projects in the U.S. and Canada, CEO Barry Perry tells Reuters.

The Canadian utility also likely will compete for projects included in Pres. Trump's infrastructure plan, but even without it, Perry says it should make investment decisions on projects this year that would allow it to beat its own growth goals.

FTS's proposed new projects include a C$1B-$2B investment in an LNG export terminal in British Columbia, a C$600M gas pipeline to another company's proposed LNG export terminal also in B.C., and two C$1B-plus power lines, one in Ontario and another connecting Ontario to Pennsylvania.