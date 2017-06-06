MRC Global started with Buy rating at Stifel

MRC Global (MRC +1.5% ) moves higher after Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $22 price target, seeing a near-term boost from the increasing U.S. rig count and impending well completions, which are a more meaningful driver of revenue for the company.

Stifel particularly likes MRC's Process Solutions Group, which generates significant revenue per well completion and which the firm believes is poised to gain market share in the recovery.

MRC's customers use PVF and oilfield supplies in mission critical process applications that require a high degree of product knowledge, technical expertise and comprehensive value-added services.