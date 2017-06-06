Morgan Stanley sees more gains for Jack In the Box

Morgan Stanley keeps Jack In The Box (JACK +1.1% ) rated at Overweight as it applauds the company's decision to explore strategic options for the Qdoba business.

The investment firm thinks that investors are underestimating the potential for Jack to generate free cash flow of up to $7 per share by 2019. Further reductions in general and adminsitrative expenses and leveraging oppportunities are also seen.

Shares of Jack In The Box hit an all-time high of $7.20 in morning trading before falling back.